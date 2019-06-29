Gabriel okara: A water spirit’s funeral bed laid in colours òf honour

Fidelis Soriwei

On the June 22, 2019, literary icon, amazing Poet and international figure, Dr. Gabriel Imomotimi Okara embarked on his final journey along the River Nun. In his heydays as a bard, Okara’s pen which dripped with unusual creative intensity had told the unique story of the Ijaw existence in the Niger Delta using the Nun as his anchor and metaphor in one of his poems, the Call òf the River Nun.

Okara highlighted the inseparable link between his humanity and the riches, the heritage of the River Nun, and the other rivers and their importance to the Ijaw existence and unique identity. Okara was one man whose name became nearly substitutable with the Nun River. It is safe to say that he was the man of the River Nun. He drew his muse of inspiration from the serenity and mysteries hidden in bowels òf the great rivers and their tributaries meandering across all Ijaw communities which have sustained generations of his people.

He pen narrated a story of two extremes in one of the immortalities he donated to humanity, the Call òf the River Nun: it was the story of a little boy who savored the sweet aroma of life by the bank of the River Nun before the ravages òf oil exploration, the rape of the Niger Delta environment and the advent of violent marine related crimes and the certainty of death.

The Governor òf Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, a lover of creative writing whose pen also composes and sings with concealed poetic intensity (for now) told the large gathering of dignitaries before Okara’s gripping final encounter with the River Nun at a Ceremony òf Poems, Songs and Tributes held in his honour in Yenagoa on June 21, 2019, that the legendary writer succumbed to the certainty of death he predicted in his popular poem the Call of the River River Nun, which he composed when death itself was far off and over six decades away from him. Okara was one man who could not separate his humanity from the riches, the wealth, the heritage of the River Nun and its importance to the water deities and their worshippers òf generations. He drew his muse of inspiration from the serenity provided the great River Nun. His poetry was the plane that took his reputation and the story of the Ijaw man on flight over many rivers and Seas. He crossed many rivers to spread this gospel of humanity and the story of the Ijaw existence which dominated his poetic narrative.

Okara, a man of style, a poet, a family man, a teacher, and journalist departed this world with an unusual haul of eulogies. He was remembered by far away relations and honoured at his native Bayelsa even before the curtain was drawn on his century-long existence on earth. Truly, his funeral bed exudes pride. It was laid with the sweet aroma of fulfillment by loved ones with screaming ornaments of riches, of wealth. His was a curious mix of death and celebrations. Truly, lamentations were far from him.

Governor Dickson had ensured that the icon was given the opportunity to feel the sweet savour òf honour and appreciation that must come with excellence, by naming the Bayeksa Cultural Centre after him in 2012. Dickson was convinced that Okara who he described as God’s unique gift to the Ijaw nation deserved veneration. Okara would have looked back with some deep sense of fulfillment as a man whose efforts and contributions were not lost on his people any time fate steered him in the direction of the centre named in his honour to attend state functions.

Significantly, one of the most important events of his burial programme, the Ceremony òf Poems, Song and Tributes took place in a sprawling edifice which was long named in his honour by Governor Dickson. When others are privileged to be laid in state, the story of their burial carries the honour of the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre but his story had a unique slant to it. He had the rare privilege of being laid in a state burial in an historical edifice which is adorned by his name.

Speaking at the Ceremony òf poems, song and tributes held in his honour, Governor Dickson described the late Poet as quintessential Ijaw man who projected the Niger Delta existence through the potent capacity of creativity. To him, our world, our nation and the Ijaw people lost a rare gem, a great man who lived a simple and profound life, a writer who exposed the right values of his people to the human race.

“Our state, our nation, and indeed the world has lost a great man, a rare gem, a man of excellence, of many parts. I had regular interactions with him particularly during state events. I know for sure that if this great man had not hearken to the final call of the River Nun he would have been here with us. At every state function, even at his old age, at about 100 years old. This show of dedication and commitment speaks of our sense of loss.

“Since 2012, when I took over the leadership of this state, we have a policy to appreciate our leaders, in all spheres of human endeavor. Those who lived a life of service, as a beacon of hope to our people are given deserved honour. In 2012, we remodeled this edifice and renamed him after Okara. We are happy that we had the opportunity to honour him while he was alive.

As part of our commitment to honour our leaders, the government hereby announces that Dr. Okara would have a mausoleum built in his honour at the heroes park the final resting place for Ijaw Hero, Major Jasper Isaac Adaka Boro, for Chuef òf Defence Staff and National Security Adviser General Owoye Azazi and other prominent Bayelsans. The State Government is also donating N25 million to support the Okara Foundation.

Former Bayelsa born President, Dr. Godluck Jonathan, joined the state Government in eulogizing the Poet. He described Okara as one treasure no society would be willing to lose. He urged the younger generation of Ijaw people to take the deliberate steps to emulate the virtues of the man who he said was a voice of reasoning, of the truth and justice. Jonathan was particularly happy that Okara lived and witnessed the satisfaction derivable from honour before his death and thanked the Dickson led government for commendable move. “I thank the State Government and the family for this week long programme In honour òf this great man of international fame. The best way to honour these caliber of persons is when they are still alive. Pa Okara was a treasure no society would be willing to lose. He was a voice of reason, truth and justice And I urge all of us and indeed the younger generation to emulate his virtues.” He said

Also, a Professor òf Africana Studies at Brown University, Rhodes Island, United States, Professor Brenda Marie-Osbey, who edited the poems of Okara could not stay away from the opportunity offered by his death to honour him. She saw Okara as one writer who exercised authority over the use of the English Language to send it on an errand to project the Ijaw and Niger Delta world view. She recalled that even before she met the literary giant, literature had created the meeting point between her and his works at the age of 16. The interest these works ignited in her created a lasting impression that was to take her to his grave side and perhaps visit the River Nun for the first time.

Among those who contributed to Okara’s basketful òf eulogies and whose presence honoured him in death were his compatriot in the literary world, renowned Prof. John Pepper Clark, prominent historian, Prof. Ebiegberi Alagoa, a former President òf the Ijaw National Congress, Prof. Kimse Okoko, Prof. Lawrence Ekpebu and Prof. Godini Darah of the University of Africa, Toru Orua, former Minister of Police Affairs, Broderick Bozimo, who is aspiring to lead the Ijaw National Congress, and Wife òf renowned writer, Mrs Elechi Amadi and an impregnable delegation from the Government College, Umuahia, his alma mata.

The President of the Association of Nigerian Authors, Mr. Denja Abudullahi, told the gathering of admirers and to personalities from politics and academia who besieged the Okara Cultural Centre that the late icon was not a candidate for mourning. It was Abdulahi’s view that Okara should be celebrated through excellent public service and promotion of the creative culture in appreciation of his prodigious impact and contributions to humanity such as the Fisherman’s Invocation, Piano and Drums, the Dreamer, his novel, the Voice, among many others.

As a family man, with a deep sense value , Okara’s Nephew, the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Barr. Kemela Okara, his first son, Dr. Ebi Okara, a Gender Consultant and grand daughter Mrs Katja Nwator, testified to the late writers legacy a role model and teacher who instilled the deep sense of integrity and spirituality into their lives.

Like John Donne, Okara consigned the pride of death to obscure quarters. , he made death look like a celebration. Love, eulogies, and the scent of nostalgia were on a seemingly endless flow like the River Nun, whose capacity for wetness drowned the tears of melancholy, of pathos. He opted in death to be that bard who keeps singing his name to fame even in death. The throes òf death and its coldness struggled in vain for attention in Bomoundi when Okara crosses the River Nun never, for the last time, never to bother his great mind with the uncertainties of life and the inevitability of death!

On Saturday, June 22 Governor Dickson led an unusual convoy, a fleet of speed boats cruising along the Great River Nun, reminiscent of great carnivals in celebration of rare days in the Ijaw calendar to the sleepy community of Bomoundi in Yenagoa Local Government Area in honour òf this man whose sent “the English language on errand” to tell the story of riverine communities of the Nigeria’s Niger Delta. With the rains complementing the story of the exploits of the Ijaw man whose existence is tied to the mastery of the mysteries of the river, Okara departed this world after playing his role in this theatre called life.

As he bid fare well to Mother Earth, the bright atmosphere yielded to the dark cloud that had formed a circle around Bomoundi, his country home, to corroborate the belief of ages that the elements were out to receive a great man who who probed the uncertainties of this world and who finally yielded to the final call of the Great River Nun. And like balls from heaven, the sky opened for the rains to drop in their torrents to water the grave for the mission ahead. Again, honour stood firm as Governor Dickson, his wife, Dr. Rachael, John Pepper Clark, Prof. Alagoa, Kemela Okara, the others drenched by the rain all paid their wet respect to the departed icon to complete this final journey which commenced on Sunday, March 24, 2019 with his death.

Fidelis Soriwei is Special Adviser, Media Relation to the Governor òf Bayelsa State