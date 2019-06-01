Fulanisation Agenda: Pay attention to Obasanjo’s warnings, CAN tells FG

…Rejects Buhari’s attendance of OIC conference in Saudi Arabia

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged the federal government to listen to the counsel of former President Olusegun Obasanjo regarding alleged attempts by terror groups in Nigeria to foist a West African Fulanisation and African Islamisation agenda on the country, saying the truth is evident to those who see the danger of his warnings.

CAN President, Revd Samson Ayokunle, in a press release, on Saturday, said that Obasanjo deserved more respect than the government had accorded him on this matter and his views ought to have been treated with caution.

He said, “We appeal to the Federal Government to listen to Obasanjo on his counsel over the alleged West African Fulanisation and African Islamisation agenda instead of resorting to disrespecting him and misinterpreting his noble warnings to the nation.

“Obasanjo sacrificed a lot for this nation in order to make it one and great! He deserves respect and his pronouncements should be treated with caution. The truth is evident for those who care to see the danger of Obasanjo’s warning except those who are either part of the agenda or are just being mischievous.

“If Obasanjo talks and the government is not ready to listen, then, who can tell them the truth? This position of Obasanjo was equally supported by Professor Wole Soyinka, Pastor Tunde Bakare and Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, for Chairman of the ruling party among others. This shows that this is a serious matter that should not be waved aside but treated as a matter of national urgency.”

On President Muhammadu Buhari’s attendance of the ongoing Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia, Ayokunle expressed dismay, saying that the move bore the potentials of worsening the division of the nation along ethno-religious lines.

He stressed that the President Buhari was unlikely to attend a similar meeting by the World Council of Churches in related circumstances.

The CAN President called on the President to not only avoid making lopsided appointments in his second term but also develop a fresh blueprint for the security challenges facing the country.

He added, “The security councils and other agencies of the government must not be dominated by people who share same faith and ethnicity with him. The preponderance of the Fulani people at the corridors of power is what Chief Obasanjo refers to as fulanisation agenda.

“Our admonition is simple: let us have a religious balance in our system. The government’s defence of ‘all our appointments are based on merit’ is escapist, too illogical and pedestrian.”