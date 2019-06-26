Fulani Settlements: Nigeria can’t survive impending genocide—Igbo Group

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – CONDEMNATIONS have continued to trail the alleged implementation of Fulani Settlements across Nigeria by the Federal Government.

A group known as “Igbo Oriental Think Tank” on Wednesday said that the country may not survive an impending genocide that would result from the effect of such policy by the government.

The Igbo group specifically claimed that if the policy was not stopped immediately, there would serious bloodshed against Ndigbo, North Central Minorities, Southern Minorities and the Yoruba nation.

A statement signed by Dr. Kenneth Anozie, Coordinating Secretary of Igbo Oriental Think Tank in Abuja, stated, “It has come to our notice with shock and disbelief the current plans by the APC regime of Muhammadu Buhari to forcefully set up Fulani Settlements across the 36 States of the Federation, but with particular reference in the Middle Belt, Southeast, South South and Southwest.

“This report is quite disturbing coming on the heels of the threat of the Fulani herdsmen and their terrorist sponsors, the Miyette Allah to set up Fulani Vigilante across the Southeast and other parts of Nigeria.

“The current threat by the same Fulani herdsmen to continue massacring Nigerians across the country when juxatoposed with this current plot…makes the Fulanization and Islamization agenda of the current regime as raised by (former) President Olusegun Obasanjo look very real.

“The current state of insecurity, continued massacres, kidnappings and the onslaught of Boko Haram who daily slaughter innocent Nigerians are enough threat already to the continued existence of Nigeria, not to talk of the resultant effect of this present plot to Nigeria.

“The cries all over the Middle Belt, the South-South, the Southeast and the Southwest of the menace of the Fulani herdsmen, with the incessant slaughtering of innocent Nigerians in Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto and other Northern States by bandits all combined to threaten the peace and the continued existence of Nigeria as one indivisible nation. All these are bad for the country.”

The group stated that setting up of the Fulani settlements, otherwise known as “Ruga” in the 36 states of the federation should be halted with immediate effect so that Nigerians can sit down and decide the way forward.

It also said that the country was contending with enough crises and has issues like the economy, education, infrastructure, human capital development as well as social issues that require urgent attention to contend with, adding that it was not the time to start “chasing of rat when the house is already on fire.”