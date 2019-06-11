FrieslandCampina WAMCO Marketing Director gets jury appointment at African Cristal

Chris Wulff-Caesar, Marketing Director at FrieslandCampina WAMCO, has been selected as one of the jurors for the 2019 Cristal Award, holding in Marrakech, Morocco between 13 to 16 June 2019.

Wulff-Caesar will be judging entries in the Mad Makers category alongside other prominent marketing and advertising professionals from Africa and beyond, including Ikechi Odigbo, Group Managing Director DDB Lagos, Gil Kemani, former Managing Director at EXP Nigeria but now MD of BBDO Mediaedge and Sakina El Fares, Head and Communications Director, Orange, among others.

ALSO READ:

Wielding a track record of success, Wulff-Caesar joined the foremost dairy company, FrieslandCampina WAMCO in April 2018 where he has made an immediate impact on the posture and outlook on the company’s leading brands, which includes Peak and Three Crowns. An advocate for creativity in every consumer experience, he has since led the team in reaching their goals, furthering the dairy giant’s position as a leader in its business category.

Before his appointment with FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Wulff-Caesar was Marketing Director, West Africa (Ghana and Nigeria) at ABInBev and member of the Board of Accra Brewery Ltd in Ghana. Prior to this, he served as Marketing Manager (foods) and Regional Brand Manager, Savoury for Africa; with Unilever.

Wulff-Caesar, a Ghanaian, holds a BA (Honours) Degree in Economics from the University of Ghana and an MBA from the Edinburgh Business School of the Heriot-Watt University in Scotland, United Kingdom.

The African Cristal Festival rewards the best advertising campaigns created and broadcasted over the African continent, on any media. The objective of the Festival is to promote the African advertising creativity and to showcase a variety of international and regional work from the industry through the meeting of agencies and advertisers in a mixed jury.

Vanguard