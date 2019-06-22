Foundation to commence free medical mission

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The National Sports Lottery Foundation has concluded plans to a 2-day Free Medical Consultation on Cardiovascular Health in Adults and Dental Health treatment for Children below Age 10 for the residents of Ojodu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Lagos State.

The Free Medical treatment which is in collaboration with James Omolaja Odunmbaku foundation and Ojodu LCDA will provide the residents access to qualitative health screening especially to those vulnerable to heart related illness.

According to Convener of James Omolaja Odunmbaku foundation, James Odunmbaku, the pre-screening and prepping exercise of suitable patients will hold between Friday 21st – Saturday 22nd from 9am – 10am.

“Likewise, the 2-day free medical treatment will also run from Monday 24th – Tuesday 25th from 9am – 3pm daily at Ogba Oluwole Healthcare Centre for the residents of the Area.

“The Pre-screening and prepping of the patients will ensure that the most mileage is been achieved by the recipients patient over the period of the programme”, he emphasized.

Odunbaku added, the medical mission which would be done by a group of medical personnel would be strictly oversee by Dr. Sabu George, a Cardiovascular specialist based in the United State, saying that the 4th medical mission will promote good health in the state.

The founder further informed that the Ojodu LCDA has also met with the expected requirement towards the programme by making available the appropriate amenities for the exercise.

While imploring the resident to take charge of the medical mission by participating actively in the exercise, He pledged that his foundation in collaboration with others would continue to seek after the welfare of the people.