Forget about presidency in 2023, Shehu Sani tells the North

By Wole Mosadomi

…warns Buhari against marginalising any part of the country in his appointments.

Minna-Senator Shehu Sani has said that any attempt to retain power in the North in 2023 will amount to destruction of the country saying the North has had it’s fair share under President Muhmmadu Buhari.

Senator Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the upper Chambers until his failure to clinch the ticket back to the House gave this warning while answering questions from Journalists in Minna, Niger State on Saturday just as he also called on President Muhammad Buhari to see himself as the father of all and therefore carry all parts of the country in his appointments and execution of projects for all to enjoy not minding the voting pattern that brought him into power.

Comrade Shehu Sani who was in Minna to deliver a key note address at a one day youth awareness forum, “Niger Open Forum” organized by The Blue Revolutionaries (TBR) warned that going contrary to his submissions will amount to “simply feeding the anarchy, feeding the secessionists, feeding the merchant of crisis in this country”.

“If you exclude the Eastern or the South South part of the country or even the north central part of Nigeria because they didn’t vote for you, you are simply feeding the anarchy, feeding the secessionists, feeding the merchant of crisis in this country.

“President Buhari should realise that after wining election, he has become father of all. He should not follow the past pattern where people are excluded and marginalized out of government on the bases that their ethnic or religious group did not vote for the government in power because this will be very dangerous for the wellbeing of the country.

On the 2023 elections, Sani said though it is too early to start talking on the issue but added that feelers coming from some people in the North calls for immediate caution and attention.

He said any attempt to deny the South the Presidency in 2023 will amount to calling for the destruction of the country pointing out that the North has had it fair share under President Mohammadu Buhari.

“My own position is that the North has had its own fair share of leadership under President Mohammadu Buhari. Anybody who is saying power should remain in the north after Buhari is simply laying a land mine for the destruction of our country”.

It would be recalled that Chairman of Arewa youth consultative forum, Mallam Shettima Yerima in a recent interview said that the North will still produce the presidency in 2023.

Sani in his outright condemnation against this call said what keeps a nation together is equity and fairness saying, “We should understand that it is not simply about winning election that keeps a nation, it is also about being able to stabilize and balance all the forces”.

Sani called on the President to maintain his stand on appointing his Ministers without consulting the State Governors adding that past experience has shown that the best names were not being given by the Governors in the past which he said had amounted to failure.

According to him, “experience has shown that state Governors don’t send names of competent people, but only send their loyalists and they send people who are not going to say anything to them and who are not going to outshine them during their tenure and so Buhari should appoint only those who are competent, patriotic, capable and who will deliver for him.

It’s ironic that through our Northern borders,its difficult for the foreign rice dealers and foreign vehicles dealers to penetrate but its easier for the ‘foreign Herdsmen’ and their arms to penetrate. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 24, 2019