Africa Cup of Nations Group E result at the Suez Army Stadium in Egypt on Monday:

Tunisia 1 (Msakni 34-pen) Angola 1 (Campos 73)

Playing later

Mali v Mauritania (2000)

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Angola 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Tunisia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Note: group winners and runners-up and the best four of the six third-place teams qualify for second round