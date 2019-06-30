Food security: Farmers task FG

Farmers under the aegis of the Zero Hunger Commodity Farmers of Nigeria have appealed to the Federal Government to urgently address the security situation in the country to avert food insecurity.

The association made the appeal in a communique issued after its second quarter meeting in Abuja.

The communique was made available to the Newsmen on Sunday in Ilorin.

In the communique signed by its Coordinator, Dr Tunde Arosanyin, the farmers said that insecurity was capable of compounding the food insecurity crisis in the country if not nipped in the bu.

It said farmers might not be able to produce enough food in the face of banditry and kidnapping.

The association also expressed its willingness to partner on certification of farm produce in order to access the international market.

It commended the initiative of Arosanyin on the training programme embarked on in the six geo-political zones of the country on production and preservation methods.

”The meeting congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his second term reelection as well as the election of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as the chairman of past world presidents,” the communique said.