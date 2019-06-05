FNSB to commercialise production, sale of arts and crafts

By Cynthia Alo

LAGOS— MANAGEMENT of the Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind, FNSB, has said work is under way to ensure sustainability of the funding of the society and the vocational training centre, VTC, of the society through a commercialisation plan that involves broadening its income streams.

Chairman, executive council of FNSB, Folasade Adefisayo said this at the 61st Annual General Meeting of the society held recently in Lagos.

Adefisayo, who disclosed that a committee was put in place towards achieving the new goal by preparing a business plan, said “Development of a 5-year budget that would guide council’s operations and ensure short and long term focus and financial sustainability.”

While speaking on the VTC, which is a flagship programme of the society, the FNSB boss said: “The board is working on the entrepreneurship curriculum in collaboration with an NGO – Fate Foundation.

“They have also started engaging with the British Council in the modernisation of the curriculum and recently, two members of staff attended the British Council training programme on integrating essential 21st century skills into the curriculum.”