FMC Keffi workers accuse MD of fraud, high-handedness

I am not aware of such — Dr Yaya Adamu

By Chioma Obinna

There are worrying signals at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Keffi Nasarawa State as health workers are alleging high handedness by the hospital management.

Checks revealed that the relative peace in the hospital is currently being threatened by some decisions being taken by the new Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Yaya Adamu.

In a petition made available to Vanguard and signed by a concerned worker, Mallam Isiak Abdullahi the workers condemned the 100 per cent price hike in delivery fees at the hospital from N30,000 to N60,000.

The workers who pointed out in the petition that the increase was not in the interest of the people of Nasarawa State disclosed that the hospital is witnessing a drop in public patronage which may not be unconnected with the new hike in prices.

According to the petitioner, currently, patients are forced to make compulsory deposits before the commencement of any treatment.

They further accused the medical director of authoritarian leadership style, adding that he has since jettisoned social services in the hospital. The petition also noted that staff and the indigent public are no longer happy.

The workers in the petition alleged that the medical director recently sold the hospital’s properties without the board’s approval.

According to them, although, the Board has queried the medical director, proceeds from the sales were yet to be returned to the hospital.

Some of the properties alleged to have been sold include: Ambulances and vehicles purportedly claimed to be scrap.

“Two trailers loads of equipment taken out without clearance by the Personal Assistant to the Medical Director who claimed that they belonged to the Emir of Keffi but the Emir refuted ownership.

“They alleged that the Medical Director in collaboration with his Personal Assistant took the items away but was asked to return the items after an ad-hoc committee found the whole transaction unclean and fraudulent. All items stolen and undersold are however yet to be returned, the petitioners stated.

Meanwhile, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Yaya Adamu has denied the allegations.

Responding to series of text messages sent to him on the petition, Adamu said he was unaware of such thing as high-handedness.““Thanks for your interest in our institution. As far as I am aware there’s no such thing as high-handedness in federal medical centre Keffi as we run an all-inclusive administration.”“On the sale of hospital properties and hike in delivery fees, he said: “As per sale of hospital properties, I’m not aware of any hospital property that was sold, or being planned to be sold.““There hasn’t been an increase in delivery fees. You may take statistics of the cost of delivery in similar government hospitals around us and see if the allegation can be substantiated,” he added. Notwithstanding this refutal, two staff of the hospital who spoke to our correspondent on conditions of anonymity for fear of persecution insisted that the MD’s denial is to be expected but that the MD and his PA has turned the establishment to personal business ventures, while the PA arrogates absolute power of the MD to himself to the extent of tongue lashing a senior consultant. They maintained that low patronage has become the order of the day.

Our attempts at reaching the PA for his comments has been futile as he has refused to pick his calls.