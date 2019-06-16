Flooding: Edo Govt urges caution, intensifies efforts at clearing drains of debris

Following heavy rainfall in parts of Edo State, the state government has called for caution among residents, urging them to tread carefully and be at alert when moving under the rain and in hazy weather.

He noted that officials of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability have intensified efforts at clearing drains of debris and dirt across Benin City and other parts of the state, ensuring that there are less blockages which cause flooding.

In a statement, Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the call for caution became necessary following persistent torrential rainfall, which led to momentary flooding in some areas across the state.

According to him, “With persistent heavy rainfall witnessed recently across the state, residents should be careful when they move around under hazy weather so they are not exposed to danger.”

He urged parents to desist from sending children on errands under the heavy downpour and other practices that expose children to danger during the rainy season.

Osagie added the state government has “deployed officials of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability to ensure drains are cleared which will mitigate the calamities arising from the torrential rainfall across the state.”

He called on residents to also complement government’s effort by ensuring drains and water channels are not blocked which prevents easy movement of flood water, adding, “It is important that residents ensure that drains and water channels are not blocked which hinders the free flow of flood water.”

The governor’s aide appealed for calm among residents who have been affected by the heavy downpour, noting that officials of government are being deployed to assess the damage caused by the flooding.