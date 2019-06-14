Flood kills bank saff, renders many homeless in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A security guard identified as Musa Yenusa working at one of the new generation banks located along Grace Bill Road in Eket local government of Akwa Ibom state has lost his life following Wednesday downpour.

It was gathered that Yenusa had left the bank premises for lunch shortly before the rain started.

An eyewitness identified as Mrs Iquo Uwah told newsmen yesterday in Eket that late Yenusa met his untimely death while returning to his duty post after his lunch.

According to Uwah, the victim’s legs must have slipped and fallen into the gutter because the flood caused by the downpour still covered the road and the gutters for a while after the rain stopped.

She said other pedestrians who waited for a while for the flood water to clear were shocked by the ugly incident.

“As the victim was coming back from lunch, on getting to the bank where he worked, his legs slip and the flood swept him away.

The headless body of Yenus was found in the gutter after the rain stopped.

“His head must have been cut off as the body hit on the walls and sharp edges of the gutters.

Another eyewitness, Mr Raymond Bassey who described the incident as unfortunate lamented lamented how many have lost their lives every year whenever it rains for hours.

“It is very unfortunate that this happened to a non-indegene who is a contract staff to one of the new generation banks located along Grace Bill Road here in Eket”, he said.

He noted that apart from the recorded death the downpour that lasted for hours destroyed many houses and rendered many homeless.

One of the affected persons, Mrs Dinah Akpadiaha lamented that her family has been taking refuge in the pastor’s residence since the incident and appealed to state government to look into the plight of the residents and build proper drainage to check the flood menace that has ravaged the area.