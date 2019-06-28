Breaking News
First lady reiterates commitment to women empowerment

First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Friday, reiterated commitment toward empowering more women in traditional skills dominated by men in the society.

I wish my husband’s cabinet’ll have 41.6% women — Aisha Buhari

 

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant in the Office of the First Lady, Dr Hajo Sani, Aisha Buhari made the pledge during the combined graduation ceremony of 2017- 2018 Vocational Skills Trainees/Capacity Building programme for Female Artisans organised by National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) Abuja.

She said “I urge you to work hard because it is the men that have been doing this, but I encourage you to live your life to achieve the highest potential in any field you embark on.”

She tasked the centre to work toward ensuring it obtained licence to offer higher academic qualifications equivalent to the national diploma recently accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The National President, National  Council of Women Societies (NCWS) Mrs Gloria Shoda, encouraged the graduates to use the free start-up packs and take off grant given to them by the centre to improve their skills.

Shoda stressed the importance of empowering women, which she said would transcend  to the society in general.

The NCWD Director of Training, Hajiya Maimuna Yangora, encouraged the graduates to train others in the skills they acquired. (NAN)


