Firm unveils four world-class laboratories, host industry leaders in August

LS Scientific, a Solutions provider of Laboratory products and services is set to launch four world-class Laboratories in Nigeria as well as host Industry leaders for a tour of its facility in Lagos from the 6th to 8th of August 2019.

The Company since inception offered a portfolio of branded Laboratory products and a range of services including Training, Equipment & Instrumentation Servicing, Calibration Services, Laboratory Design and Upgrade, Custom Manufacturing Services.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Olumurewa Odunjo, the Managing Director, said the event which will be themed “LS Scientific Laboratory Launch and Equipment Expo’’, is a three-day business tour of their Lagos facility, which will showcase four (4) International standard Laboratories and Laboratory Equipment’s.

He added “We are launching these Laboratories Physico-Chemical Laboratory, Microbiology Laboratory, Instrumentation Laboratory and Engineering Laboratory,”

Mr Odunjo further stated that the LS Scientific physicochemical laboratory offers a diverse range of analytical tests that range from classical wet chemical methods to modern instrumental methods of analysis, while the Analytical Microbiology laboratory routinely performs enumeration of total aerobic bacteria. They provide bacterial identification of food borne pathogens, shelf life evaluation, routine microbiological monitoring of food quality and manufacturing practices for Food Products, Pharmaceutical, water and waste as well as environmental analysis.

He also mentioned that the LS Scientific analytical laboratories provide rapid, reliable, accurate analytical data for evaluation of product quality and regulatory production registration.

With the Launch of the Engineering Laboratory; Calibration, repairs and maintenance of equipment’s will be seamless, which in turn saves organizations Capital Expenditure (CAPEX).

According to Mr Odunjo, this event promises to be of benefit to various organizations within the Fast- Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Food and Beverage, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceutical, Government, production and manufacturing in advancing research, development, analysis, production and ultimately improving the quality of your finished products

At this event first-hand information of all our ranges of equipment, solution and services will be discussed.