Fire Incident: Port Harcourt mall resumes Thursday

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – RIVERS State Government and management of Port Harcourt Shopping Mall has assured of resumption of business at the mall where a fire broke out Wednesday following a cooking gas explosion.

Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo affirmed the assurance during swift inspection visit to the mall at the behest of Governor Nyesom Wike following containment of the fire.

Mrs Chioma Okorie, Manager of Port Harcourt Shopping Mall, home to a popular branch of SPAR, said the fire incident broke out in a kitchen of one of the shops in the facility.

She said fire fighting equipment and officials at the mall helped in quenching the fire, adding that the facility will be opened to the public today (Thursday) when the fumes would have cleared out.

The Nigerian Police, Rivers State Command confirmed the fire incident in which five persons were reportedly injured and receiving medical attention.

