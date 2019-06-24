Finally, court grants AA, motion to pull out of Imo guber tribunal

It has putting to rest the controversy – AA National chairman

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The governorship election tribunal sitting in Owerri, on Monday, granted a motion brought before it by the National leadership of Action Alliance, AA, party to pull out of the matter by removing the party’s name from the petition.



The counsel to AA, party, Okey Ehieze, confirmed this to Vanguard, adding that it’s prayer was simply to withdraw the name of AA, party from the petition at the tribunal of it’s governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu.

Speaking also, the National Chairman of the AA, Kenneth Udeze, who also confirmed the development said that the ruling would put to rest the argument of who is in charge of the party structure and decision making.

On the ruling of the tribunal Ehieze, briefly said: ” A ruling was delivered this morning, at the governorship election tribunal in Owerri.

“Our prayer was to withdraw the name of the party from the petition. You actually know that Uche Nwosu, the governorship candidate of the party, went to the tribunal in his name and the name of the party.

“But the party came up with the motion that they are not interested in the petition and that their name should be withdrawn from the petition and it was granted.”

Adding his voice, the National Chairman of AA, Udeze, said among other things that “They have been saying in the newspapers that I and my Secretary have been suspended.

“Now a court in Nigeria, has been informed that this is the authentic leadership of Action Alliance, AA, and they have granted our prayers to withdraw our governorship case at the election tribunal in Owerri.

“So what are they saying, I just want to put the record straight. This court case has gone a long way to put to rest the controversy as it regards who is in charge of AA.

“As I speak to you now INEC, has just received the resolution of Action Alliance, with respect to the meeting being held which is the highest cacus meeting held on Friday.

“Now, the desolution of the AA, chapter of the Imo state and the appointment of seven man committee is already intact and we are not dealing with saboteaurs.”

Recalled there have been claims and counter claims, as some party supporters especially in Owerri, disagreed with Udeze, as it regards his move to withdraw the party’s name from the governorship election tribunal matter.

The drama, also went to a point that the AA, members in Imo state, claimed that they have suspended Udeze and those in support of his action.