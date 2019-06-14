FIFA WWC: I’m not under pressure to score, says Oshoala

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has revealed that she was not under pressure to score as they prepare to face France in group A of the FIFA Women World Cup on Monday.

Oshoala regarded as one of Nigeria’s best women strikers lifted the Super Falcons with her trademark counterattack goal in the second group A game game against South Korea on Wednesday. It was her first goal of the tournament.

“I’m not under any pressure, I just do my job for the interest of the team and is not all about me.

“It’s about the team, so why would I put myself under pressure, no pressure, just in the game to do my thing and have fun, “ Oshoala said.