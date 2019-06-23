FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Cameroon test England today

Domineering Cameroon are likely to present the most physical test England have faced at this FIFA Women’s World Cup, yet when the two teams of Lionesses meet at Stade de Valenciennes tomorrow, England will have more to handle than just a bullish demeanour.

They’ll be unpredictable, and have plenty of pace, according to Jade Moore, who shares her views on the Round of 16 and explains why football has a uniquely special place in her heart.

“We actually sat and watched the last five minutes together because we didn’t know which way the game was going to go,” Moore said. “As Cameroon scored in the last minute, I think there was an element of thinking we’d get Cameroon but we still had to see how the Chile and Thailand score would end up. We knew if we were to have Cameroon, it would be a tough, physical game

.

“They are going to be unpredictable,” Moore said. “They’ll definitely be someone that we’ll have to respect, they’ll be a tough team and the kind of test we haven’t come up against yet. They’ll definitely give us a different challenge but one we’ll be ready for.”

With her reputation as a no-nonsense midfielder, the Reading star could offer England a solid presence against Cameroon, but says she’s prepared to face anyone at this World Cup.

“I think it’ll depend on what the manager selects me for. Whichever game, if I get the nod I’ll be ready. But it’s down to him, he has to select the team.”

Off the field, Moore has faced adversity in a particularly uncommon form, and feels she owes her life to the sport. In 2007, a routine scan revealed a serious problem.

“It probably saved my life,” she said. “I got diagnosed with two holes in my heart when I was playing, I was just shy of my 17th birthday and it was picked up through routine screening by the FA as I went and joined the development team at Loughborough, so without that screening I still probably wouldn’t know today.

“It was about three weeks after my surgery that I was back playing,” Moore revealed. “The procedure they did involved going through a vein in my groin and they just stemmed it up, to find a route to my heart to install the device they needed to. As soon as my wound had healed they said I was good to go.”

The experience left Moore feeling closer to football than ever before.

“There definitely is an element of a different kind of love towards it,” Moore said. “I think only at these sorts of tournaments and with these special occasions in football I sit back and reflect on what happened. It opens your mind up to what life could have been like had it gone differently.”