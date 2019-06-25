FIFA Women WC: Cameroon to face disciplinary action

Cameroon face an inquiry and possible disciplinary action from soccer authorities after a 3-0 loss to England in the last 16 of the women’s World Cup on Sunday when they reacted furiously to two VAR decisions, initially refusing to restart the game.

After England’s second goal was ruled offside then allowed after a VAR review, several Cameroon players remonstrated with the referee and for a long time refused to restart the match.

They thought they had pulled a goal back early in the second half, only for VAR to again rule against them for a marginal offside – sparking more chaotic scenes.

The ill-tempered contest, which involved strong challenges throughout and an horrific tackle on England’s Steph Houghton, also saw an incident where Cameroon defender Augustine Ejangue spat on the arm of England forward Toni Duggan.

A spokesperson for soccer’s world governing body said on Monday: “FIFA is currently looking into the matter at this stage”.

FIFA’s disciplinary body is likely to examine some of the incidents as part of its routine review of matches, while Isha Johansen, chair of the women’s football committee for the African Football Confederation (CAF), said her body will open an inquiry.

“Whilst remaining proud of our African teams that participated in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, yesterday’s match between England and Cameroon reflected badly, not only on African women’s football but African football on the whole,” said Johansen, who is also president of the Sierra Leone FA.

“It is an issue which will be addressed and dealt with at the appropriate levels of governance,” she added in a statement.