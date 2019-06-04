FIFA reinstates Sierra Leone after officials acquitted

FIFA has lifted the suspension of Sierra Leone after the authorities in the country acquitted the national football federation’s former president and secretary general of corruption.

Football’s world governing body FIFA suspended the Sierra Leone Football Association in October due to “government interference.”

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) then disqualified the country from the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying competition.

The row stems from the decision of Sierra Leone’s anti-corruption commission to sack SLFA president Isha Johansen and general secretary Christopher Kamara during an ongoing probe into corruption and mismanagement.

The two men were acquitted by a court in Freetown on May 27.

FIFA Council lifted the country’s suspension at its meeting on Monday

They had faced 11 charges, including embezzlement of donations and public funds, conspiracy to commit an act of corruption and abuse of power. In particular, they were accused of embezzling a $50,000 donation from CAF for the purchase of MRI equipment.