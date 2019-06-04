FGM/C leads to difficulty in having sex, death resulting in haemorrage, infertility, obstructed labour, others ― Consultant 

By Peter Okutu

A Consultant of Obstetrics with the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Professor Justice Ndulue Eze, yesterday stated that the implications of the obnoxious practice of Female Genital Mutilation and Cutting (FGM/C),

FGM/C include death resulting from haemorrage, difficulty in having sex, obstructed labour leading to rupturing of the uterus, frigidity, transfer of deadly organisms from the Circumciser to the victim, irresolvable traumatic experiences among others.

The Consultant who stated this during a two-day Media Community Campaign on “End Female Genital Mutilation and Cutting, FGM/C” powered by Center for Social Value and Early Childhood Development and Amplify Change in Abakaliki described Genital Mutilation as an act of distorting the natural arrangement of the clitoris without any medical reason.

According to him, “the practice is harmful, obnoxious and precarious. The reason given for such act does not stand the test of time and should be discouraged in our communities, state, and country.”

A facilitator, Mr Victor Oton (Godpikin), who stated that the NGOs decided to partner journalists in the fight against Female Genital Mutilation and Cutting because of their importance in information dissemination and outreach.

“The reason for FGM which include, keeping virginity, promote marriageability, social acceptance, ensure fidelity after marriage, prevent rape, provide a source of income for circumciser, history and cultural tradition of the community, aesthetic reason (cleanliness and beauty), religious requirements are null and void.”

From the religious angle, the Pastor in charge of Kings and Priests, Dr Wilberforce Oti and Dr Heroin Ogbonnia Ajah of the Muslim Community explained that both religions were against FGM/C and called on religious leaders join in the fight against the ugly scourge.

The participants who were drawn from both Print and Electronic Media in the State organized themselves into groups and discuss more FGM/C’s negative impact on the life of the girl child in society.

