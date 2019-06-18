FG to world leaders: Labour should be fulcrum of socio-economic policies

…Says casualisation no longer in vogue in Nigeria

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, reporting from Geneva, Switzerland

The Nigerian Government yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland, told the gathering of world leaders, employers and workers representatives at the ongoing Centenary International Labour Conference, ILC, that labour should be the fulcrum of economic and social policies, to guarantee a just, fair, equitable and egalitarian society in the future.

This came as the government said casualisation of workers in any form was no longer fashionable in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Williams Alao, as the leader of Nigeria and Government delegates to the ILO Centenary session, said that in view of this, the Nigerian government had launched the 2017-2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan for the purpose of improving and developing capacity in the public sector towards advancing the nation’s economy.

Commending ILO for its achievements in the last 100 years, Alo said: “On behalf of the President and Commander-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the good people of Nigeria, I commend the ILO for its enduring and unique normative role over the last century. I also pay tribute to the founding members of this organisation for their abiding faith in establishing, formulating and supervising the implementation of labour standards that have shaped employment relationships in the world of work.

“Your standard setting machinery and its supervisory mechanism have in no small measure promoted industrial peace and harmony and inclusive growth in member states. It is indeed heartwarming that ILO, through the Future of Work initiative, is taking the bull by the horn in anticipating future challenges in the world of work and taking a holistic approach in dealing with opportunities as they may arise.

“I am pleased to inform this august gathering that Nigeria is one of the countries that has convened a national dialogue on the future of work and is implementing many of the initiatives as well as the recommendations of our national dialogue.”

We agree with ILO that labour, being the most critical factor of production should be the fulcrum of economic and social policies if we are to have a just, fair, equitable and egalitarian society in the future.

“Presently, there is concerted effort to create an efficient, productive, incorruptible and citizen-centred workforce anchored on four pillars; namely, professionalism. enterprise content management system, entrepreneurship culture and enhanced welfare package for employees.”