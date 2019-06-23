FG takes verification, payment of ex-Nigeria Airways workers to London

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal Government has taken the verification and payment of ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways Limited, NAL, in Diaspora to London, United Kingdom (UK).

Federal Ministry of Finance officials disclosed that the exercise would last two weeks, beginning today.

The exercise to be conducted by an inter-ministerial team would take place at Nigerian High Commission Complex in London.

The Inter-Ministerial Team is being coordinated by the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit, PICA, under the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Its members included Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission, ICPC; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC; Auditor-General Office; Accountant General Office, and Federal Ministry of Finance.

Acting Director of PICA, Mr John Waitono, would be leading the team on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr Mohammad Kyari Dikwa.

It was learnt that Federal Government approved the conduct of the exercise for those in Diaspora in London, due to the role the city of London played as the European Operational Office of the defunct NAL.

“The essence of the exercise is to alleviate the hardship being experienced for more than a decade while waiting for the benefits and to save them from the stress and financial burden of traveling to the country for the exercise, including other logistics to come to Nigeria for their entitlements,” an official said.

The exercise had taken place in Kano, Lagos and Enugu centres to attend to the over 6, 000 ex-workers of NAL, following the approval of N22.6 billion by President Muhammadu Buhari to pay their entitlements.