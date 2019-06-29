FG stirring anarchy with plan to establish settlements for herdsmen — PANDEF

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, Niger Delta

THE Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the umbrella group of traditional rulers, leaders and stakeholders of the coastal states of Niger Delta, yesterday, warned that the plan by the Federal Government to establish settlements for herdsmen in states across the country was an invitation to anarchy and a preface to islamisation of the country.

The group in a statement by the National Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mulade, rejecting the plan, said the Federal Government should curb the heinous activities of herdsmen and stop encouraging them.

It said, “We call on the Federal Government to jettison its plan, as it is an invitation to chaos, and a prelude towards the islamisation of this country, which PANDEF is determined to resist, with all vehemence.

“We call on governors of the Niger Delta states to collectively reject the programme as it is capable of undermining the prevailing relative peace and security in the region.

“We see this plan by the Federal Government as a recipe for further escalation of the crisis and insecurity across the nation rather than curb the heinous activities of herdsmen in the country.”

“Without any equivocation, we strongly condemn the programme and hereby restates that there is no land anywhere in the Niger Delta region for the establishment of such settlements for herdsmen.”

The group also noted that the Land Use Act, enacted in 1978, to regulate land tenure and administration systems, and to ensure effective and equitable utilization of land and land resources in the country, vests all urban land within a state in the state governor, and all non-urban land in the local governments in which they are found.

“This disrespect to the rule of law with impunity and authoritarianism neither fits into the practice of democracy nor supports Mr. President’s recent recommendation of true federalism for Nigeria.

“In fact, along with the re-submission of the Inland Waterways Bill and the approval of radio frequency for establishment of radio stations for herdsmen by the Federal Government, there is only one inescapable conclusion, and that is, Nigeria is towing a catastrophic destiny,” the group asserted.