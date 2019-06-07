FG sets up c’ttee on 2019 global youth employment forum

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Abuja—The Federal Government has set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Planning of the 2019 Global Youth Empowerment Forum, GYEF, as part of the centenary anniversary celebration of the International Labour Organisation, ILO.

The committee has as Chairman, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment; Secretary, Director, Productivity and Labour Standards, while members are drawn from the following organisations: Ministries of Labour and Employment, Youth and Sport, and Foreign Affairs; Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Department of State Security, DSS, Federal Road Safety Corps,FRSC, and International Labour Organisation, ILO.

The committee’s terms of reference are; to make adequate security arrangement for the Forum; provide and ease immigration services for international delegates to the Forum, facilitate protocol arrangements for officials of ILO member states and other United Nations Agencies expected at the GYEF, and to work with the ILO Country office in Nigeria in the coordination and harmonization of the activities of the GYEF, among others.

Inaugurating the Committee in Abuja, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, William Alo, said “it is with a view to ensuring the success of this international event that this Inter-Ministerial Committee is being constituted.”

He said the Forum, holding in Abuja from 1st to 3rd August, 2019, would attract about 250 delegates from across the globe, bringing together youth, policy makers, and social partners to exchange views, share experiences and provide ideas on how to foster decent work for the youths.

According to Alo, “The Forum will further create a platform for young people to engage in participatory and in-depth discussions on the most burning issues surrounding youth employment.”

The Permanent Secretary charged members of the committee to employ dedication, integrity and conscientiousness in discharging the task given them. He said, “This is a rare privilege extended to us as a nation and we have the responsibility to justify the confidence reposed on us.”

In his remarks, the ILO Country Director, Dennis Zulu, said GYEF had not been held in any part of the world outside Geneva, saying “The last one was held in 2012 in Geneva. Hosting of the GYEF in Nigeria is of historic importance as Nigeria would be the first outside Europe to host the event.”

Represented by Dino Corell, Zulu said, “As the most populous African nation, it would be an opportunity to showcase Nigeria positively in terms of innovations in digital technology and entrepreneurial skills.”

He further disclosed that the Director-General of ILO, Geneva, Mr Guy Ryder, and other high-level dignitaries, including United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy for Youth, and Ministers from various countries were expected at the event.

“Mr Ryder’s attendance will make it his first visit to Nigeria and the second time in the history of Nigeria to have the presence of the DG ILO in the country after 1959 when the ILO Office was opened in Nigeria”, he added.