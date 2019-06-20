FG saves N273 b from IPPIS

…Moves to enroll Federal Universities on IPPIS platform

…Captures 561 MDAs

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The federal government has saved the sum of N273, 809,842,071.99, from the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), between 2017 and 2018

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, disclosed at the meeting with Vice Chancellors, Registrars and Bursars of Federal Universities, in Abuja, yesterday.

He said that all federal universities would join the platform but assured the principal officers that the autonomy of the universities would not be eroded by the system.

According to him, the centralized Payroll would be prepared by Individual Universities but co-ordinated by IPPIS, while the total management of the Human Resources rest squarely with the Universities.

According to the AGF, “the IPPIS scheme is one of the Federal Government’s reform initiative which is designed to achieve among others: a centralized payroll system of the Federal Government, to facilitate easy storage, updating and retrieval of personal record for administrative and Pensions processing to aid manpower planning and budgeting as well as to comply with the global best practice.”

He revealed that prior to 2015, the total number of Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) on IPPIS was 288 with total staff count of 235,858, adding that as at today the total MDAs on IPPIS platform is 561 with a total staff count of over 755,422.

Mr. Idris also assured them that if they comply with the Presidential directive on IPPIS platform enrolment, the IPPIS would accommodate all peculiarities such as sabbatical, visitation, honorarium and earned allowances.

He stated that the Universities should be the best ground for entrenching reforms towards transparency and good governance, urging them to embrace the scheme as government would not change its position on IPPIS enrolment.

The AGF explained that the Nigerian Police and Para- Military Agencies are already being paid on IPPIS platform while the enrolment of the Nigeria Military – Army, Navy and Airforce had just been concluded and a trial payroll is on – going.

In the same vein the enrolment of Federal Polytechnics is scheduled for early July, 2019.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed described the IPPIS scheme as one of the best things that has happened to Public Finance Management.

He said that IPPIS was the best way to overcome some of the challenges affecting the Universities.

Also speaking, the Director IPPIS (OAGF), Mr Olusegun Olufehinti, noted that every University will be involved in the enrolment process, assuring the University Administrators of continuous engagement throughout the process.