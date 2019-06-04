FG lauds Muhammad-Bande’s emergence as UNGA President

Abuja – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has applauded the emergence of Prof. Tijjani Muhammad – Bande, as the President of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.
The ministry’s Acting Spokesperson, Mr Friday Akpan, in a statement in Abuja said the election is a positive development and demonstrates the confidence in Nigeria’s ability to pilot the affairs of the revered global institution.
Muhammad-Bande, the sole candidate for the position, was elected through acclamation at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York.
Buhari’s achievements can’t be questioned – Presidency(Opens in a new browser tab)
”Prof. Muhammad-Bande is the second Nigerian to occupy the position.
”Maj.- Gen. Joseph Garba (Rtd) was the President of the 44th session of the United Nations General Assembly between 1989 and 1990,” he said.
Popular artist, Iké Udé’s photography exhibition opens 1st June(Opens in a new browser tab)
Muhammad-Bande will officially take over from the current President, María Garcés in September.(NAN)