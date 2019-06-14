FG grants Green Energy licence to generate 40MW electricity

By Michael Eboh

The Federal Government has awarded licence to Green Energy International Limited, GEIL, operator of the Otakikpo Marginal field in Rivers State, for the construction of a 40 megawatts embedded power plant.

Green Energy in a statement said the award of the licence by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, was sequel to its application to utilise its gas resources from Otakikpo field for power and domestic gas projects.

Chairman of the company, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe disclosed that the 40 megawatts electricity generating plant was scheduled to come on stream latest by June next year.

In addition to providing electricity for the company’s field power requirements and access to electricity for the host communities, Adegbulugbe said the 40MW power plant would provide power to the Otakikpo Industrial Park, which would be sited in Ikuru town in Andoni local government area of Rivers State, being promoted by Atlantic Industrial Park Limited.

He listed the company’s host communities to include Ikuru town, Asuama Ayama Ekede, Ugama Ekede and Asu Oyet, adding that some of the projects to be located at the industrial park included an onshore oil terminal, 5,000 barrels per day modular refinery and a mini Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, plant to serve the domestic market.

He explained that the company had secured a power generation licence for 12 megawatts of electricity to increase its projected power generation capacity to 40 MW following the increase in associated gas that will be produced from enhanced oil production during the second phase of the Otakikpo field.

Adegbulugbe expressed gratitude to NERC for approving the licence, saying it underscored the government’s determination to increase access to power for the economic development of the Niger Delta.