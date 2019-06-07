FG expresses satisfaction with level of preparation for June 12

…says Buhari’s speech will assuage Nigerians

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, on Thursday in Abuja expressed satisfaction with the level of preparation for the June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

Mustapha made this known when he led members of the 2019 Presidential Inauguration and June 12 Democracy Day celebration committee on inspection of facilities at Eagle Square, Abuja, the venue of the celebration.

He said that the expectation of Nigerians on the Democracy Day celebration was high and that the committee would ensure that their hopes were not dashed, adding that Nigerians would not be disappointed with the speech to be delivered by President Mohammadu Buhari on the day.

He said, “Preparation is going on very well and we are confident that we will be able to put a befitting Democracy Day.

“It is going to be interplay of our culture, military parade and eventually, the climax will be the new Democracy Day broadcast by the president.

“I believe that Nigerians are expectant and they will not be disappointed,” he said.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in June, 2018 declared June 12 as Democracy day, effective 2019 Democracy day, marked every May 29 and ordered that it be shifted to June 12 to honour late Moshood Abiola, acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election.

For this reason, the Federal government announced that the 2019 presidential inauguration ceremony would be low-key as a number of the events slated for the occasion had been rescheduled for June 12 Democracy Day.

In his remarks, the Co-Chair of the Committee and former minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the official commencement of the new Democracy Day in 2019 was in fulfilment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to honour the late MKO Abiola in 2018. For this, he said the Federal Government had invited world leaders for the maiden June 12 Democracy Day celebration instead of the inauguration ceremony to avoid wastage.