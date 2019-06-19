FG embargoes license for tank farms construct in Lagos community

•As tank farm operators decry pirate attacks

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to stem the menace of tankers and tank farm activities in Satellite Town community, Lagos State, the Federal Government has stopped granting approvals for construction of new tank farms in the area.

Disclosing this at the just concluded monthly meeting of the Port Facility Security Officers (PFSO) Forum, a member of the Forum who preferred to remain anonymous said that the government, through the Federal Ministry of Environment, has expressed concern over the safety of residents in the area due to the influx of tank farms.

He also disclosed that the government, in collaboration with depot owners, has concluded plans to expand the only road leading into Satellite town by providing palliative measures to ease the traffic gridlock in that axis.

Commenting on the development, Ismaila Zakariah, General Manager, A.A Rano Oil and Gas, a tank farm operator in the area, told Vanguard Maritime Report, that N500million has been budgeted for the proposed palliative measures.

Zakariah agreed that the location of tank farms in the community has been a concern to residents of the area adding that the depot owners have decided to come together to alleviate the suffering of people living in the area.

Pirate attacks

Meanwhile, the management of A A Rano Oil and Gas, has continued to lament the incessant attacks by pirates on their facilities in Ijegun, Satellite Town area of Lagos.

Speaking with Vanguard Maritime Report, in Lagos, the General Manager of the firm, Ismaila Zakariah said as recently as March this year, an attack was carried out at a facility next to them and called on security agencies to increase patrol on the waterways in that area.

Zakariah explained that most depot owners in and around the axis have been forced to fortify their facilities with a view to warding off the criminals.

He called on members of the Port Facility Security Officers (PFSO) Forum to assist in ensuring that the waterfront of the port facility is safe and secured from criminals.