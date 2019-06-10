FG declares Wednesday public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 12, 2019, as a public holiday to commemorate the maiden National Democracy Day.

Barr. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior made known statement issued on Monday by the Director (Press & Public Relations), Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga

According to Ehuriah the Permanent Secretary called on Nigerians to continue to cherish the sacrifice made by heroes of democracy, particularly those who lost their lives in the struggle for the actualization of Democratic Governance in Nigeria in order to make the country a better place for all.

Ehuriah also seeks collaboration and cooperation of all Nigerians with the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari towards achieving our collective aspiration for the unity, peace and socio-economic development of Nigeria and wished all Nigerians at home and abroad a happy Democracy Day Celebration.