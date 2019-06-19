FG debunks rumour of Ebola disease in Nigeria

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Federal Government has dismissed rumours of a resurgence of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Nigeria, saying no one has tested positive in the country since 2012.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdullaziz Abdullahi stated this on Wednesday at a press briefing in Abuja.

He spoke in reaction to reports making the rounds about a fresh positive case of EVD in the Country.

Abdullahi said there has been heightened surveillance at the various points of entry into the country by officials of the Ministry to prevent possible importation of Ebola virus into Nigeria since the reports of outbreak of disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

To that effect, he said: “Every sick passenger has been properly screened and I can say categorically that none of the patients screened has tested positive for Ebola or any deadly disease.

“A recent preliminary risk assessment conducted by the Nigeria Ebola Preparedness team, coordinated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicated that the overall risk of importation of EVD to Nigeria from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda is low, but we are not resting on our oars in view of trading activities of Nigerians.”

He assured that the Nigerian Government remained fully committed, while working closely with the WHO, State Ministries of Health, partners and all other stakeholders, to protect the health of all Nigerians.