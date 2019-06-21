FG begins clampdown on illegal cooking gas dealers

By Michael Eboh

The Federal Government has commenced clampdown on illegal roadside dealers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, popularly known as cooking gas.

Officers of Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, in conjunction with Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, flagged off the enforcement in Abuja and environs, arresting five illegal operators, with the aim of curbing the illegal activities of LPG retailers and skid operators.

The areas visited by the team included Galadimawa, Lokogoma axis, particularly Sunny Vale estate and other suburbs within the city, where the team clamped down on illegal operators found dispensing gas in very dangerous circumstances without necessary safety precautions.

The government last month announced the commencement of a policy to remove ownership of LPG cylinders from consumers, while dealers would be barred from refilling gas cylinders by the roadside and other unauthorized places.

The policy, the government said, would require that ownership of the cylinders rests solely with dealers and distributors.

Speaking during the enforcement campaign, Head of Gas, DPR, Engr. Umar Gwandu, said most of the illegal outlets lacked basic and standard minimum requirements like fire extinguishers and detectors, water sprinkler, temperature gauge, pressure and volume gauge, among others. Speaking at one of the illegal outlet in Galadimawa, Gwandu said: “This place can easily explode if there is any spark, even with a very tiny leakage, once there is a spark, this place is gone. We have come here severally as you can see from our seal. This people are not ready to comply. If there is any spark here this place can go up in flames in seconds.”