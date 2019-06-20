Femi Kuti, others to perform at opening ceremony of 2019 AFCON

Abuja – The Organising Committee of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has announced that Nigeria’s legendary Afro-beat singer Femi Anikulapo-Kuti will perform at the opening ceremony of the competition.

Kuti, a four-time Grammy award nominee will be joined by two other musicians Hakim from Egypt and Dobet Gnahore from Ivory Coast.

The 2019 AFCON is set to kick off with the new expanded 24 teams on Friday in Egypt, it will be precided with a colourful opening ceremony.

In a post on CAF’s official Twitter handle, the continental football body confirmed that Femi would perform the official song for this year’s AFCON alongside Hakim and Gnahore.

The Afrobeat singer will perform in English, while Hakim and Gnahore perform in Arabic and French respectively.

The three international musicians will sing “Metgamaeen” (We Are Together) produced by Synergy together on stage in Cairo, Egypt.

Femi had previously performed at the Opening Ceremony of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa at the Soccer City Stadium on June 11, 2010 in Johannesburg.

Host, Egypt will play Zimbabwe in the opening match while the Super Eagles will take on debutants Burundi in their opening fixture on Saturday.

The 2019 AFCON will hold from June 21 to July 19 (NAN)