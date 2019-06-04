Breaking News
Federal lawmaker urges Muslims to sustain virtues of Ramadan

Ilorin – Hon. Tunji Olawuyi, the member representing Isin, Ekiti, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, has admonished Muslims to sustain the spirit and virtues of Ramadan.

Olawuyi made the call in his Sallah Message released on Tuesday.

The lawmaker while congratulating Muslims across the globe for the completion of the Ramadan, urged them to use the occasion to adhere strictly to the teachings and ways of Prophet Muhammad in terms of honesty, peace and love for all.

“We must sustain virtues such as love for all, philanthropic gesture, piety and patience, ” Olawuyi said.

He reiterated his resolve to uplift the condition of his constituents through projects that have direct impact.

Olawuyi also thanked the constituents for their show of love during the 2019 general elections, assuring them that he would justify the confidence reposed in him.

He urged Nigerians to pray fervently for their leaders so that they could do more in delivering the dividends of democracy.(NAN


