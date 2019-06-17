Fathers’ Day: Women‘re created equal to men —Osinbajo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, advised men not to treat women, especially their wives, as subordinate, saying women were created equal to men.

The vice president gave the advice while speaking to State House correspondents after celebrating this year’s Fathers’ Day at Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja.

Osinbajo was joined at the service by his aged mother, Mrs. Olubisi Osinbajo;Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, among others.

He said: “I think the responsibility of the father is incredible indeed and I think what is most important is to teach our men, young men growing up, that they must honour women, not just their wives.

“Of course, you must honour and love your wives, but I think that it is very important that we honour women. We don’t treat them as subordinate to us; they are created equal to men.

“But most importantly, we must honour them and recognise their role as partners, not just in families, but in society as well.”

Osinbajo said men have important roles to play in the society, stressing that it was not the ability to have a child that made a man father.

Also speaking, Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, who earlier took the 1st Bible Reading of the service from Malachi 1:3-6, said “it is not what we tell our children, but the lives we lead and they see us lead that is important in the life of fathers.’’