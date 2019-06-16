FATHER’S DAY: Okowa urges parents to build better homes

AS Christians celebrate Father’s Day, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged fathers to build better homes as such will reflect positively on the society.

Governor Okowa made the call on Sunday in a chat with Journalists at this year’s Father’s Day Thanksgiving Celebration Service of St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Boji Boji Owa, Ika North-East local government area of Delta State. The governor attended the service with his wife, Dame Edith.

According to the governor, “as we celebrate Father’s Day, we need to reflect on the roles of fathers; fathers are in positions to build better homes because, with good homes, our society will be better.”

“Parents should instil discipline in their children, because the society that we have is a reflection of the type of homes we have; respectful children, children who obey the norms of the society are desired at this point in our nation’s history,” the governor said.

He added, “I congratulate all fathers as they celebrate and I appeal to them to spend more time at home; they should know about what goes on in their homes, make corrections because, well organised homes will lead to better organised society.”

Earlier in a sermon, Rt. Revd. Godfrey Ekpenisi, Bishop of Ika Diocese of the Anglican Communion urged fathers to build peaceful and stable homes by instilling the virtue of honesty and accountability in their homes.

He also urged fathers to ensure that the family worships in the same church and have the spirit of forgiveness, stating that a peaceful and stable home will not give room for divorce, confusion or for enemies to infiltrate.

Also yesterday, Governor Okowa attended the 60th birthday celebration of Dr (Mrs) Pauline Tibi at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Agbor.