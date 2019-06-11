Father of 12-yr-old boy whose wrist was chopped off cries for justuce

By Esther Onyegbula

Sitting besides his son in one of the wards at Igando General Hospital, 47-year-old Ikechukwu Ameachi, stared continuously at the stump that is his son’s hand, shook his head several times and asked “What has this boy done to deserve this?”

He told Vanguard: “See how Jeremiah Obifor, an elderly man who has children, has turned my son into a handicap. For four days, my son has not been able to see because of the pain.

“The doctor said they need to perform surgery on his hand on Wednesday. At the moment we have spent over N250,000 for his treatment.

“My son, Goodluck, is a jovial, easy-going lad. He is not troublesome.

“Since I lost my wife about four years ago, I have been struggling to provide for my kids. With the little I earn, I made sure they attend a private school that I can afford.”

Recall, that a 61-year-old fish farmer, Jeremiah Obifor, allegedly cut off the wrist of Goodluck Ameachi with a machete on Friday morning, because he thought Goodluck came to steal his fish.

Ikechukwu Ameachi called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the Lagos State, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, to urgently intervene for him to get justice.