Fasuba, former Ado Ekiti LGA Chairman bags 6 months imprisonment

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court, on Tuesday, sentenced a former chairman of Ado Local Government Area, Taye Fasuba to six months imprisonment over land trespass.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fasuba was arraigned on a three-count charge of unlawful trespass, unlawful damage and breach of peace.

In her judgment, the Magistrate, Mrs Omolola Akosile, sentenced Fasuba to six months each on counts of unlawful trespass and damage, but discharged him on breach of the peace.

Akosile held that both counts should run concurrently. She however gave the former LGA chairman an option to pay a fine of N20,000.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 14, 2018 at Mofere area of Ado-Ekiti.

Ikebuilo said the defendant unlawfully entered into the two plots of land belonging to the complainant, Mrs. Catherine Ashowo.

She said that the defendant maliciously damaged the complainant’s fence valued at N350,000.

“He conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace in a public place,” the prosecutor said.

Ikebuilo said the offences contravened Section 81, 451 and 249(d) of Criminal Law of Ekiti, 2012.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges. (NAN)