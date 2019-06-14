Fans advice singer, Teni to lose some weight as she shares slim throwback photo

Ayo Onikoyi

Fast rising singer, Teniola Apata, simply known as Teni left her fans drooling after she shared a throwback photo of slimmer self.

In a recent post, the free-spirited self-acclaimed ‘Sugar Mummy of Lagos’ showed off a much petite and admirable figure in a photo she took few years back, which left a lot of her fans amazed.

In a society where plus-size ladies feel insecure and sometimes go the extra mile to get the much desired and appreciated ‘figure 8’, Teni, despite getting mean words and trolls for her body size, has consistently been an inspiration to others as she keeps on delivering her talents and entertaining her fans.

However, her fans have pleaded with her to work on get that banging summer body back as she looked a lot ‘hotter’.