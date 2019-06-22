Falcons eye upset win against Germany

By John Egbokhan, France

Qualification for the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup through the proverbial needle’s eye has given the Super Falcons a renewed sense of hope that they can cause a major upset to eliminate two time champions Germany today in Grenoble

Germany have been simply outstanding here, posting three wins from three group games and have racked up goals to look as strong contenders for the trophy. They face a Falcons that have shipped in four goals and who lack the cutting edge in attack, netting two in three matches, in fact, one was an own goal by a South Korean defender..

Being the last team to seal their place in the second round, the Falcons get to the knockout round up and running 4:30pm Nigerian time today, with the team hopeful their expedition in France will continue after today.

Team media officer, Jane Nweze said the players believe they can upset Germany.

“There is a plan and process to beat Germany”, she said.