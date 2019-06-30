Faith in the Redemptive names of God (3)

We commenced the study of Jehovah-Elohim (Lord God ) in the last episode, and we saw the Covenant Implications as the Hand of God for Grace upon our lives, thus bringing Peace with God, and man. All these we got from the Hebrew numbering implications of the first two letters. The Redemptive implication of this is, therefore, our sins forgiven, God’s wrath removed, thus leading to healing and restoration in our lives. Hallelujah!

Jehovah Elohim (Cont’d)

We now continue with the treatment of the other Hebrew letters in the Name Jehovah Elohim.

The third Hebrew letter is ‘Vav’ which means ‘Man’ or ‘Nail’. The number of Man is Six (6). Here is something fascinating! The Hebrew letter Vav signifies unrighteous man. How is it possible for a Hebrew letter with a connotation of sin to be found in the name of righteous Jehovah? What this signifies is not that Jehovah is unrighteous but that in the heart of Jehovah is an abiding love and tenderness for sinners.

If Vav had not been in the heart of Jehovah when Adam and Eve sinned God could have simply incinerated this universe and started over again. We know he can do it because he is going to create new heavens and new earth eventually. In the meantime, Jehovah is rescuing as many sinners as he can in order that they might eat from the tree of life and dwell eternally with him. Simply put: Jesus loves you.

When we put the first three letters together we see what happens when Jesus offers Grace: Hand of God ~ GRACE ~ MAN / NAIL The hand of God (Yod) that came to earth in the person of Jesus offering Grace (H’eh) and forgiveness of sins to unrighteous man (Vav) is nailed (Vav) to the Cross!

The spiritual number of these three letters is 21 is ‘Lawlessness’ and ‘Appointed Time’ (21=10 + 5 + 6). Here is the vindication of Jehovah’s good name: he did not deserve to die, to be nailed to the Cross! was a lawless act to condemn Jesus to death on the basis of his confession that he was the Son of God. He was telling the truth to the Jewish high priest: Jehovah is without sin. We also see in these three letters the prophetic sign of Jesus’ death, that it occurred precisely at the appointed time as predicted through the prophets (Daniel 9:26).

The fourth and final Hebrew letter is ‘H’eh’ which means Grace. Unrighteous men nailed Jesus’ hands offering peace to the Cross. Did God turn his back on mankind for this heinous crime? Jehovah has demonstrated all through history from the Garden of Eden through to Calvary and to all eternity his capacity to keep offering Grace when he is spurned.

The well of love from which he draws his love for unrighteous man has no bottom. God is love! All four letters in the sacred name of God: HAND OF GOD ~ GRACE ~ MAN / NAIL ~ GRACE The rejection of Christ by the Jews (Yod-Heh-Vav) results in the offer of Grace to the whole world! Whaoh! Apostle Paul educated we believers that the casting away of the Jews was due to their unbelief in the grace of God made available through Christ (Rom 11:10-20). Again, Grace stands for 5, and we now add all the numbers in the Name ELOHIM together.

The spiritual number of His name is 26, which is ‘Gospel’ (26 = 10 + 5 + 6 + 5). What good news! The love of God! When we put the sacred name Jehovah together with Elohim what do we get? The spiritual numbers of each add up to 112 ‘Generosity to the Poor’! (112 = 86 + 26). Ahh! This is the heart of Jesus.

I want to congratulate you that God has revealed Himself this far to us right from the foundation of the world. Let us go into the realm of worshipping Him, and surrendering our lives to Him because He is our Saviour. Glory to JESUS!

Conclusion on Jehovah Elohim

The Testimony of Jesus is the spirit of prophecy. (Rev 19:10). I, therefore, pronounce upon your life by the Name of Jesus, who is Jehovah Elohim, that Grace will speak for you where Satan has been advancing accusation against you from this time onwards. In the next episode, we shall consider another Jehovah Redemptive Name. God bless you.

