Faith in the Redemptive names of God (2)

IN the last episode, we unveiled the two key Words that open the door for an understanding of the Redemptive Names of God, viz, Missio- Dei and Soteria. It is this understanding that stirs up the faith in us to the kind of righteousness that made Abraham to please God. In this episode, we shall begin a full treatment of these Redemptive Names for necessary insight and to aid our effective walk in God.

Let us bear in mind that names are so important to God, because God gave names to all His creation in Genesis 1, and each name has a peculiar meaning. God doesn’t just give names to fill a space! In the same way, He told Adam to give names to all the animals of His creation (Gen 2:19-20). Each name given by Adam till today, has meaning. Why then do we think our our God will not put meaning on His names? These names to be treated are both Covenant and Redemptive, and will stir up our faith in Him to possess our Covenant possessions.

JEHOVAH ELOHIM (LORD GOD)

This is the Name with which God revealed Himself to Adam and Eve in Genesis 2 and 3, in relation to the account of God’s face-to-face relationship with Adam, his creation of Eve, the fall and the judgments. This is the sacred Name of God. God in His infinite wisdom and great mercy, had perfected the redemption of man even before the fall! When we fully understand the Names of God, we will bow down to worship Him in Spirit and truth.

A study of the Hebrew letters that make up ELOIM will provide us with the Redemptive and Covenant implications of this Great Name.

The first letter is ‘Yod’ which means HAND OF GOD and has the spiritual number 10 which means ‘Testimony’. The second person of the Trinity is the Word of God (Rev. 19:13). If you want to know what God is like – look at Him (Jesus)! Everything he says and does glorifies the Father. He is the Faithful and True Witness (Rev. 19:11). All creation proceeded from his mouth. All Scripture proceeded from his mouth. When we see creation we learn about God (Psalm 19:1-4). These are God’s witnesses. The Testimony of Jesus is the Spirit of Prophecy. (Rev 10:10)

The second letter is ‘H’eh’ which means GRACE and has the spiritual number 5 which means ‘Grace’ or ‘Life’. Grace means to offer charity or good things to those who do not deserve them. Jesus is Grace incarnate. (“And of His fullness we have all received, and grace for grace”. John 1:16). When we put the first two words together we see God’s offer of Grace through Jesus – imagine! Prepared by God right from creation! What is the implication of putting the two words together? That is, ‘HAND OF GOD’ and ‘GRACE’? The combined spiritual number is 15, which is ‘Peace’ (15=10+5). Jesus graciously offers his hand of Peace to all. (In Hebrew language, Jesus offers ‘Shalom’). This is not just the cessation of hostilities – this is the deep assurance of wounds healed, restored, and forgiven. Jesus healed the sick, gave the blind their sight, and raised the dead because there is no sickness, blindness, and death in God’s peace. If there is no sin, there is no curse. If there is no curse, there is no death and no disease. In God’s peace there is only life! And life to the full!

IMPLICATIONS FOR US SO FAR!

Now we see God in the face of Jesus Christ (2 Corinthians 4:6), right from the foundation of the world! What a privilege to have this our God of love. Release yourself today to Him and His light will dispel all the darkness of the devil hovering around your life today. I prophesy into your life right now that this Redemptive Name of God will bring you sustainable testimonies and make you a blessing to you generation. Are you ready to give your life to Jesus Christ now? Then just ask Him to come into your life and that you surrender your life to Him today. He will forgive your sins, cleanse you and make you a brand new creation-Child of God. Congratulations if you have done this.

In the next episode we shall continue with the other Hebrew letters in ELOIM. God bless you.