FACT CHECK: Did FG sign N72.9bn contract with Dangote for Apapa road?

Victor Ogunyinka

As the frustration on the terrible state of the Oshodi-Apapa road continues to linger, the issue of a contract approval for part of the road in 2018 came to memory and we ask, was there really a contract agreement between the Federal Government and Dangote worth N73 billion?

It will be recalled that on August 1, 2018, the then Minister of Works, Power, and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, revealed that “The Ministry of Power, Works and Housing secured approval for the reconstruction of the Creek Road Tincan Island-Beach Land right through to Oworoshoki to the toll gate end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway for the full reconstruction of that road which was built around 1975 as part of our first port expansion undertaken then in the 70s.

“That road was intended to evacuate cargo out of Lagos without running through the spine of the city. “The road is now in some state of disrepair and Council has approved its reconstruction at the cost of N72.9 billion.”

The former Lagos State governor named He named Dangote Group as the constructing firm for the road project, saying that the N72.9 billion for the execution of the project would be recovered through the funding credit tax policy of the government, in what is supposed to be a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Fast forward to November 17, 2018, there was a purported flag off of the N73 billion naira project with Nigeria Ports Authority MD, Hadiza Usman; chairman, Dangote Groups, Aliko Dangote; immediate past governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode; immediate past Minister of works, power and housing, Babatunde Fashola and chairman House Committee on works, Senator Kabiru Gaya all in attendance.

Was there really a contract with Dangote?

The supposed contract signing with Africa’s richest man, Dangote, to reconstruct the 74km expressway, according to a source, does not exist!

It was gathered that what was done on November 17, 2018, was a flag-off of the N73 billion road contract without legal backing. A source told Vanguard that “what we did was a show, no contract was signed. We only signed an MOU.”

Vanguard