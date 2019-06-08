FAAN closes Lagos International Airport Apron Gate1 for 6 weeks

By Lawani Mikairu

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN yesterday closed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport’s Apron Gate 1 and some sections of Taxiway F to human and vehicular traffic. The closure, which will last for six weeks, is to enable the contractor handling the construction of the new terminal, China Civil Construction Company, link the new apron under construction to the existing one.

Confirming the closure , Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, said : “ The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby notifies airlines, airport users and the general public that effective Friday June 7, 2019, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport’s Apron Gate 1 and some sections of Taxiway F would be closed to human and vehicular traffic for six weeks”.

“This closure is to enable the contractor handling the construction of the new terminal (China Civil Construction Company) link the proposed apron under construction to the existing one”.

She further said “To maintain orderliness and ensure safety of operators while the project would last, the Authority has developed and deployed specific procedures for vehicular movements and officers of the Aviation Security department have been mobilized to ensure compliance”.

“The Authority will like to solicit the understanding and cooperation of all concerned towards ensuring a safe airside for aircraft movement and personnel safety during the construction. FAAN is committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort”, she added.