Export cargo revenue at Apapa, Tin-can rises by 35.5%

VALUE of exports through the two busiest seaports in the country, Apapa and Tin-can, all in Lagos, rose to N258 billion in 2018, up by 35.5 per cent against the N166 billion recorded in 2017.

Statistics made available to Vanguard Maritime Report by the National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Joseph Attah, showed that total of N145 billion worth of cargo was exported through Tin-Can port in 2018 as against N93 billion in 2017, while Apapa port recorded N113 billion in 2018 against N73 billion in 2017.

Commenting on the statistics, Attah stated: ‘‘The exported items were mainly agricultural products, minerals and other goods.

“You can now see from these statistics, it is a huge improvement. You can now conclusively judge whether it declined or not.’’

When asked of the actual number of exporters and reminded that less number now go through the official channel due to several challenges leaving many export trade undocumented, he said, “What is important is the total tonnage of exported cargo that was calculated.

“If 10 people export bag cashew each, would you count them as one?

“Somebody carrying a bag of cashew which is recorded as one doesn’t have value because the value is recorded by tonnage which shows the capacity of a country’s export,” he concluded.

Recall that the Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, Madu Yusuf, told Vanguard Maritime Report that the problem is the function of government institutions at the ports.

Yusuf said if the institutions did what they were