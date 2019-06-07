Experts demand prosecution of syndicates that use kids to beg

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos—Worried by daily increase in out-of-school children, education and safety experts have demanded Federal and State Governments to intensify prosecution of syndicates exploiting physically challenged children in the country.

They made the demands at the third School Safety Summit, SSS, themed; Safety and Education of the Child with Special Needs, held in Lagos, adding that security should be beefed up in schools and communities where children with special needs could be found across the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the summit convened by Ms. Ugochi Obidiegwu, they stressed that some sections of the Federal Government’s Child Right Act policy be reviewed to cater for children with special needs.

“The government has a responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the blind and deaf community as well as other communities where these special needs children can be found. The security should be properly beefed up and adequate sanctions should be implemented to caution those who have the intention of exploiting the vulnerability of these children.”

“The school curriculum should be strategically planned and properly followed to be adaptive and properly integrated to cater for each individual special need child based on the difficulty that they have and also depending on the problem they want to solve.

“There should be differentiated learning according to each learner because children with special needs don’t all have the same requirement for learning. The teachers should be trained on how to incorporate these plans into their activities in order to help the child achieve their goals.

“There should be advocacy at different levels, which should include all the stakeholders to ensure that special needs children get counseling, are celebrated, are employed and trained on capacity building and also ensure that their rights are defended.

The teachers and schools should be properly trained in order to prepare an all inclusive learning environment for these children.”