Experta advises students to always embrace excellence

By Innocent Anaba

Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, Supreme Education Foundation, Lagos, Mr. Peter Bankole, has called on secondary school students in the country to constantly embrace excellence, which is the only vehicle that can drive them to excel in their endeavours.

Bankole, at the 2019 graduation and valedictory service of Corona Secondary School, Agbara, Ogun State, with the theme, Excellence as a Culture, where the school celebrated its talented, hardworking and exceptionally brilliant outgone class of 2019, admonished the graduands to uphold the spirit of excellence in all they do, as they embrace the world.

The educationist noted that there was nothing accomplishing than producing the best people that will change the world.

He said: “Excellence is not something that happens. It is something you plan for, and you do in a very meticulous way. And when you do it consistently, it then becomes a culture. And once excellence becomes a culture, it is very difficult for you to see mediocre and associate with it.

“Everything you do, even in your personal life, would be different. But it is a commitment much more than something else. And I can only admonish you to keep the excellent flag flying as you depart from here today into the rest of your bright futures.”

In her welcome address, the principal of the school, Mrs. Chinedum Oluwadamilola, reeled out some of accomplishments of the graduating students and showered praises on them.

She said:“You have been a talented, hardworking and well-behaved class. I am proud to have been your principal. This class has demonstrated a propensity to succeed on the biggest of stages. Be it in the classroom, on the competition surface or in the community, they have displayed their talents, passions, skills, accomplishments and achievements.”