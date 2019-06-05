Expert lists ‘evil’ of circumcising females

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—A consultant of obstetrics with Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Professor Justice Eze, yesterday, stated that the implications of female genital mutilation and cutting, FGM/C, include death resulting from haemorrage, difficulty in having sex, obstructed labour leading to rupturing of the uterus, frigidity, transfer of deadly organisms from the circumciser to the victim, irresolvable traumatic experiences, among others.

The consultant, who stated this during a two-day media community campaign on End Female Genital Mutilation and Cutting, FGM/C, powered by Centre for Social Value and Early Childhood Development and Amplify Change in Abakaliki, described FGM/C as an act of distorting the natural arrangement of clitoris without any medical reason.

According to him, “the practice is harmful, obnoxious and precarious.

“The reason for such act do not stand the test of time and should be discouraged in our communities, state and country. ”

A facilitator, Mr. Victor Oton, said the NGOs partnered journalists in the fight against FGM/C because of their importance in information dissemination.

He noted that “the reason for FGM, which include virginity, marriagea-bility, social acceptance, fidelity, rape prevention, source of income for circumciser, history and cultural tradition, cleanliness and beauty, and religious requirements, are null and void.”

From the religious angle, the Pastor in charge of Kings and Priests, Dr. Wilberforce Oti and Dr. Heroin Ogbonnia Ajah of the Muslim Community explained that both religions were against FGM/C and called on religious leaders join in the fight against the ugly scourge.

The participants who were drawn from both Print and Electronic Media in the State organized themselves into groups and discuss more about FGM/C’s negative impact on the life of the girl child in society.