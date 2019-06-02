Exclusive Breastfeeding: Nursing mothers’ ordeals

•How husbands, in-laws, midwives create problems for a practice that protects children from death

By Gabriel Olawale

Among primates, only humans feed their young ones with breast milk. When Sunday Vanguard interacted with some nursing mothers in some local government areas of Lagos State, they explained why they were not breastfeeding their infants exclusively but the reasons they gave were not convincing enough to outweigh the benefits that come with the practice.

At notable public markets and corporate organizations, similar attitude was observed among nursing mothers although they had different reasons for not practising exclusive breastfeeding.

The situation was made worse by allegations that some midwives had become marketers of infant formula.

Worse still, a number of nursing mothers practising exclusive breastfeeding were doing it wrong.

Travails

At the markets in Oyingbo, Tejuosho Yaba, Ketu, Mile 12 and Oshodi, a common observation among the nursing mothers were complaints about of the role played by mothers-in-law and lack of encouragement from their husbands.

Mrs Idowu Ige who operates a shop at Tejuosho market was initially reluctant to speak. “Ki le fe, akowe?” (What do you want, journalist?) she asked. The reporter complimented her on the birth of the beautiful baby she was carrying.

“Eku ewu omo, Olorun a wo o” (Congratulations for safe delivery. May God take care of the child).

Then the reporter inquired how old the baby was and if she practised exclusive breastfeeding

Without hesitation, Mrs Ige responded that the baby was just a month and six days old and that she was trying to breastfeed exclusively.

“They told me in hospital about exclusive breastfeeding, but whenever I give the baby to my mother-in-law, she usually gives her water. If I complain, she would ask whether I don’t drink water when I eat”, she said.

“All my efforts to make her understand why she should not give the baby water proved abortive. I don’t want to have issues with her, so I comply.

“She equally gives local herbs to the baby and tells me that my husband also drank herbs when he was a baby and claims that was the reason he never takes ill as I would have observed since I married him.”

For Mrs. Omotola Adeolu, a mother of three, when she gave birth to her first child, she opted to practice exclusive breastfeeding for six months and thereafter introduced complementary feeding.

“But my problem with it was the fact that after the exclusive breastfeeding for six months, my baby refused to eat any other food aside breast milk”, Mrs Adeolu said.

“I had to force him to eat and that continued till he was four years old before he started eating properly. After that child, I learnt my lesson. I didn’t try it with my other children.”

At Oyingbo market, Mrs. Emeka Nkiru , a mother of twins aged three months expressed willingness to practice exclusive breastfeeding but complained about lack of encouragement from her husband.

“I think the message of exclusive breastfeeding also needs to be directed at husbands because my husband doesn’t know and doesn’t want to know”, she said.

“Whenever he sees me breastfeeding the twins, he laughs at me and also complains that I’m unattractive anytime I’m breastfeeding. So, most of the time, I feed them on infant formula.”

Nursing mothers in private organizations shared similar experiences. Mrs. Happiness Isaiah, a teacher in a private school on Lagos Island, attributed her inability to practice exclusive breastfeeding to the nature of her job.

“I am a teacher and they only give me one month leave; so it is overwhelming handling a new baby, family responsibilities, a home and the stress of teaching in school”, she said.

Mrs Ada Chuka, who gave birth at Gbagada General Hospital, alleged that midwives in the hospital market infant formula to new mothers.

“This is my first child. When I was pregnant, one of the midwives in the hospital approached me privately to say that in case I needed infant formula, she would sell to me. My friends also confirmed that they were approached by midwives with the same proposition.

“It was a surprise to me during delivery when I saw a woman in the same ward with me having infant formula in her bag. Majority of us did not even bother to introduce breastfeeding because of the pain of delivery. At least four of us immediately started our babies on infant formula,”

Some staff members of Lagos State government approve of exclusive breastfeeding even though majority of them don’t introduce it to their babies early.

One of them, Mrs. Habibat Olatunji, told Sunday Vanguard that her first child was not exclusively breastfed because of interference from her mother-in-law.

“But my second child was exclusively breastfed because my mother-in-law didn’t come around. My only challenge was with the introduction of breast milk. “The nurse didn’t bring my baby back to me on time. It took her more than an hour to clean her up and return him to me.”

On her own part, Mrs. Ireti Okeowo said the paternity leave introduced by the state government helped.

She, however, urged the state government to create awareness around the importance of paternity leave.

“My husband slept throughout his own leave without asking me if I was breastfeeding or not. When the baby cried, he would call me to come and carry my baby, but I would argue that it’s our baby, not just my baby.”

Halima Sadia, who had her baby through Caesarean Section, couldn’t initiate breastfeeding within the first hour of birth due to the pains and discomfort that come with the surgery.

“I was too weak and the last thing on my mind was to breastfeed,” she lamented.

Only breast milk

Sunday Vanguard established that exclusive breastfeeding means the infant receives only breast milk. No other liquids or solids are given; not even water, with the exception of oral rehydration solution or drops/syrups of vitamins, minerals or medicines.

The World Health Organisation, WHO, and the United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, say breastfeeding within one hour of birth protects the newborn from infections and reduces newborn mortality. The risk of mortality due to diarrhoea and other infections can increase in infants who are either partially breastfed or not breastfed at all.

Breast milk is also an important source of energy and nutrients in children aged 6–23 months. It can provide half or more of a child’s energy needs between the ages of 6 and 12 months, and one-third of energy needs between 12 and 24 months. Breast-milk is also a critical source of energy and nutrients during illness, and reduces mortality among children who are malnourished.

Also, the International Code of Marketing Breast-milk Substitutes recommends regulation on the marketing of breast-milk substitutes, feeding bottles and teats. The Code aims to contribute “to the provision of safe and adequate nutrition for infants, by the protection and promotion of breastfeeding, and by ensuring the proper use of breast-milk substitutes, when these are necessary, on the basis of adequate information and through appropriate marketing and distribution”.

The Code was formulated in response to the realization that poor infant feeding practices were negatively affecting the growth, health and development of children, and were a major cause of mortality in infants and young children.

The Code advocates that infants be breastfed and, if not breastfed, be fed safely on the best available nutritional alternative. It recognises that breast-milk substitutes should be available only when needed but not be promoted.

Interventions

According to the Deputy Representative of UNICEF Nigeria, Pernille Ironside, Nigeria should invest more in interventions that promote breastfeeding.

She said early initiation of breastfeeding has remained a stalemate in Nigeria with minimum improvement over the years.

“It is only seven out of 10 children between the ages of zero to six months who are not exclusively breastfed. It is an enormous number of children who are missing out from the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding”, the UNICEF chief stated.

Ironside said a study done by the Federal Ministry of Health, Alive & Thrive and UNICEF shows that inadequate breastfeeding caused 10 million avoidable cases of childhood and diarrhoea each year, at least more than 100,000 child deaths and this turned into 80 billion in future economic losses for the country, saying the benefit is that every N1, 000 invested generates N35, 000 in economic returns.

72 percent of Lagos mothers don’t practice exclusive breastfeeding, according to the 2014 NDHS report.

Findings reveal that each year in Nigeria, optimal breastfeeding practices have potential to prevent 103,742 child deaths and 10 million cases of childhood diarrhoea and pneumonia, and also save N6.93 billion in healthcare system treatment costs related to inadequate breastfeeding and eliminate most of the N11 billion household cost of breast milk substitutes, as well as reduce out-of-pocket expenditure to treat diarrhoea and pneumonia.

Benefits of exclusive breastfeeding are numerous. According to the Lancet Child Survival series, exclusive breastfeeding can reduce under-5 child mortality by 13 percent. Exclusive breastfeeding actually has the potential to save more children’s lives than any other preventive intervention.

“If 90 percent of mothers exclusively breastfed their infants for the first six months of life, an estimated 13 percent of child deaths could be averted. If the same proportion of mothers provided adequate and timely complementary feeding for their infants from six to 24 months, a further 6 percent of child deaths could be prevented”, the journal said. The National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) 2013 puts the Lagos State exclusive breastfeeding figure at 28 per cent. It reveals that only 22.6 per cent of children were breastfed within one day of birth while 25.9 per cent of children born in the state were breastfed appropriately.

In a reaction, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, said exclusive breastfeeding and adequate complementary feeding are part of the key interventions for improving child survival and had the potential of saving about 20 percent of under five children from morbidity and mortality.

Idris said it was for this reason that the state government institutionalised the extension of the maternity leave to six months and introduced two weeks paternity leave, stressing that every wise nursing mother is expected to make effective use of the long holiday to exclusively breastfeed their babies.

“Collectively, we must ensure the survival of our children to guaranty our tomorrow. The efforts of this administration are geared towards maternal and child survival strategies”, he stated.

“Exclusively breastfed children are known to develop immunity against childhood killer diseases and ultimately become healthy adults that will positively contribute to the workforce required for sustainable development.

“The fight against the occurrence of malnutrition in under-five children cannot be won without collective efforts of stakeholders. Caregivers have lots of commitment to make towards the goal of eradicating malnutrition in children.

“It is therefore important to appeal to nursing mothers, care givers and the entire residents of the state to embrace exclusive breastfeeding and visit any of the public health facilities in the state during the breastfeeding week and thereafter for dietary advice and growth monitoring clinic for their children”.

According to him, plans were on to increase awareness among informal population in the state.

“We know that market women are not Lagos State government workers and thus not entitled to six months leave, but we will continue to encourage them on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding.”

Advocacy

Sunday Vanguard gathered that to boost the Global Breastfeeding Advocacy Initiative, UNICEF and WHO are providing leadership to improve breastfeeding rates.

To this end, WHO and UNICEF created a Network for Global Monitoring and Support for Implementation of the International Code (NetCode) with the purpose of strengthening capacity for code monitoring, adherence and implementation.

Beyond combating marketing of breast-milk substitutes, health watchers call investment in policies and programmes that support exclusive breastfeeding.

These include supportive health-care systems, adequate maternity leave entitlements, workplace interventions, counselling and educational programmes.